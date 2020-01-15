Larnaca: Prospective ‘buyers’ assault owner, drive off with his car

A 24 year old man arranged a meeting to sell his car, but ended up being beaten by the prospective buyers who not only stole his wallet and mobile telephone but drove off with the car.

Police said that they are investigating a case of conspiracy to commit an offence, robbery, assault leading to real bodily harm and theft.

It follows a complaint filed by the 24 year old who told police that at around 6.30 pm, he had arranged a meeting in the Larnaca district to sell his car to someone he had met online.

The seller went to the rendezvous with a friend where they met the prospective buyer who had two friends with him and asked to test drive the car, taking with him besides the seller one of the two persons he had brought with him.

They drove off to an unknown area where they assaulted the 24 year old, stole his wallet and mobile phone and left with the €25,000 car.

The 24 year old was taken by a passing driver to Larnaca Hospital where he was found to have sustained light injuries to the back of the head and brusing on the back. He was administered first aid and discharged.

Oroklini police and CID Larnaca are investigating.