Larnaca: Pregnant woman dies after being hit by car

A 39 year old pregnant woman died after she was hit by a car as she attempted to cross the Zygi-Mazotos road in the Larnaca district at around 5.30 pm on Sunday, philenews reports. Her unborn baby also died, it added.
The woman was named as Maria Rimsa from Russia. She was seven months pregnant and was on holiday in Cyprus withher husband and mother in law, CyBC reported.
Police said the woman was hit by a car driven by a 30 year old man as she and her husband and mother in law were crossing the road.
She was rushed to Larnaca Hospital where doctors pronounced both the woman and the baby dead on arrival.