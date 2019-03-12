Larnaca police seize 16 kilos of cocaine, one man arrested

A 25 year old man was arrested in Larnaca on Tuesday when he went to pick up two parcels from a courier company that contained 16 kilos of cocaine the Cyprus News Agency said.

Stelios Sergides, spokesman of police’s anti-drugs unit (YKAN), told the news agency that YKAN, in cooperation with a European country he did not name, had been tipped off that two parcels containing drugs were being sent to Cyprus.

The parcels were delivered to the courier company with YKAN officers on standby to see who would come to pick them up.

A 25 year old Greek Cypriot from the Larnaca district who went to the company noticed the police officers and attempted to drive off, the police in pursuit.

During the chase, the suspect collided with two private cars and a police car. He was arrested and is due to appear in court tomorrow to be remanded in custody.

Police took delivery of the two parcels. In them were about 16 kilos of cocaine.