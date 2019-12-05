Larnaca: Police raid building site, arrest 25 for illegal work

Police in Larnaca arrested 25 third country nationals for working illegally in Cyprus after extensive checks at a building site. Four employers were reported for employing illegal workers.
In an announcement police said that immigration officers in cooperation with the rapid response unit (MMAD) and labour inspectors had carried out what it called a “coordinated operation” against illegal employment and illegal residence.
It said that checks were carried out a building site in the Larnaca district between 8 am and 3 pm involving 13 employers, 15 EU citizens, 20 Greek Cypriots and 67 third country nationals.
Police arrested 25 third country nationals for illegal work and their four employers were reported.
The 25 were taken to a police station where they were charged in writing and released to appear in court on a later date.
The Labour Ministry inspectors issued out of court fines for undeclared work. The police announcement did not elaborate on how many.