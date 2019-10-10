Larnaca: Police, labour ministry check night clubs for illegal, undeclared workers

Police and Labour Ministry inspectors on Wednesday night carried out coordinated checks of night clubs and other recreation establishments in Larnaca as part of a campaign against illegal and undeclared work.
The checks were carried out between 7 pm and midnight and covered seven establishments employing a total of 28 people.
A 22 year old third country national found to be working at one of the clubs illegally was arrested. Her employer is under investigation for illegally employing a worker and he was also booked for illegal use of loudspeakers and sale of alcohol without a permit. He was also booked for allowing smoking.
Another three of the establishments checked did not have an alcohol permit and two did not have a permit to use loudspeakers. Two had no operating permit.
Seven people were found to be working without having been declared and their employers were booked.
Similar campaigns were carried out yesterday in Limassol and Paphos.
