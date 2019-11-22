Larnaca police in clampdown against undeclared work

Larnaca police on Friday night carried out an operation in cooperation with Labour Ministry officials to root out illegal and undeclared work.
The operation lasted from 8 pm to 12 midnight. It saw police and labour inspectors carry out checks at three nightclubs employing a total of 13 persons.
The labour inspectors found that 11 were working in violation of the law against undeclared work and their employers were issued notifications
Two of the clubs did not have an alcohol licence and were reported by police.
Moreover, during a check carried out at a restaurant in Larnaca, a 24 year old third country national was found to be working illegally. He was arrested, charged and released as he resides legally in the Republic, police said.
His employer was also charged.