Larnaca: Oil refineries out, new planning zones underway

The Town Planning Department is in the process of amending the planning zones of the former oil refineries area in Larnaca and Livadia.
The process kicked off when the green light was obtained by the Environmental Authorities upon conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment. The same pointed to aspects that need to be managed, including:
(a) the establishing of national standards for soil decontamination
(b) the dismantling of existing petroleum installations
(c) the decontamination of soil taking into account the identified pollution and ‘hot spots’
(d) the decontamination plan to be designed and carried out taking into account any effects and transfer of pollution from one area to another
(e) the change of land use from industrial to residential and tourist
(g) the extension of the coastal frontier, the marine area and their future use
(h) flood risk in the Family Area & Sports Facilities Zone
(i) effect of tall buildings on area geology and soil
Some of the most notable changes in the former refinery area proposed by the Town Planning authority include the designation of a Specialised Developments Zone to build educational institutions, specialized medical centers, sport centres, technological research and development centres, and the building of a seafront promenade.