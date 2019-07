Larnaca Municipality has given the all clear for Mackenzie and Kastella beaches, saying that the jellyfish which had appeared on Wednesday have gone.

It said that it would continue to monitor the situation in cooperation with the Fisheries Department and the Lifeguard teams and keep the public updated in the event of a re-occurrence.

On Wednesday, the municipality said a small number of jellyfish stings had been reported at Mackenzie and Kastella beaches.

