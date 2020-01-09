Larnaca municipality planning new park

Larnaca Municipality is launching a competition for a new park to be created at the former residence of the district officer and police director, it said on Thursday.
The plan for the Salina Municipal Park includes:
- recreational areas
- revival of the urban environment
- improvement of the area with the enhancement of the current vegetation with landscaping and the inclusion of modern elements which blend with the space
- creation of new jobs both during construction and the operation of the park, improvement of the environmental parameters with the right planning and attracting residents and visitors of all ages
- access and use by the disabled and a link of the park with the neighbouring area and Larnaca Municipal Gardens
- creation of an organised park to revive the urban environment
- operational, aesthetic and quality improvement of the area
The revamp of the area aims to make it into a place of recreation, sport, rest and social intermingling.
The municipality has announced the following prizes:
1st prize €12000
2nd prize €9000
3rd prize €6000
Merit (three) €2000 each
The team to be assigned to project will be paid an amount equivalent to 5% of the cost plus VAT. The municipality estimates the cost at €900,000 + VAT.
The project may be submitted for funding by the EU’s regional development fund as part of the competitiveness and sustainable development programme 2021 – 2027.
Documents for the competition are available on www.eprocurement.gov.cy.
For more information or clarifications contact the municipality’s tenders office on telephone 24816574.