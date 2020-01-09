Larnaca municipality planning new park

Larnaca Municipality is launching a competition for a new park to be created at the former residence of the district officer and police director, it said on Thursday.

The plan for the Salina Municipal Park includes:

recreational areas

revival of the urban environment

improvement of the area with the enhancement of the current vegetation with landscaping and the inclusion of modern elements which blend with the space

creation of new jobs both during construction and the operation of the park, improvement of the environmental parameters with the right planning and attracting residents and visitors of all ages

access and use by the disabled and a link of the park with the neighbouring area and Larnaca Municipal Gardens

creation of an organised park to revive the urban environment

operational, aesthetic and quality improvement of the area

The revamp of the area aims to make it into a place of recreation, sport, rest and social intermingling.

The municipality has announced the following prizes:

1st prize €12000

2nd prize €9000

3rd prize €6000

Merit (three) €2000 each

The team to be assigned to project will be paid an amount equivalent to 5% of the cost plus VAT. The municipality estimates the cost at €900,000 + VAT.

The project may be submitted for funding by the EU’s regional development fund as part of the competitiveness and sustainable development programme 2021 – 2027.

Documents for the competition are available on www.eprocurement.gov.cy.

For more information or clarifications contact the municipality’s tenders office on telephone 24816574.