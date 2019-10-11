Larnaca Municipality invites bids for study to revamp Pattichion Park

Larnaca Municipality on Friday invited bids for a study to revamp Pattichion Park as part of efforts to improve green areas in the town.

The revamp will include repairing the existing infrastructure (pavements and entrances), changing the lighting and building public toilets, a space for events and a recreation kiosk.

The plans also include observation posts for birds and the construction of fountains, sculptures and more trees. Also planned is a children’s play area and a training area.

The area will be fenced and CCTV will be installed. The municipality said part of the park may be used for the creation of a Victory Park by the Russian Federation.

The competition documents are available on www.eprocurement.gov.cy.

