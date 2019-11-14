Menu
Local

Larnaca mayor demands demolition of cartridge plant

November 14, 2019 at 12:40pm
Edited by

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras has filed a court demand requesting the demolition of the cartridge plant located on the border of the municipalities of Larnaca and Aradippou.

In addition, the mayor has sent a letter to the owner of the factory warning him that if the gunpowder isn’t removed immediately, it will be impossible to issue a certificate of final approval and informs him about the legal procedure.

The factory produces rifle and hunting cartridges and is within walking distance from residences. Last week the Aradipou residents staged a protest at the Rizoelia roundabout demanding the immediate relocation of the cartridge factory which is close to their homes.

The mayors of Larnaca and Aradippou work together to achieve relocation of the plant.

Source: Philnews

Tags:

You May Also Like

Local
November 14, 2019

Christodoulides to take part in the 10th ‘Sir Bani Yas Forum’

Andreas Nicolaides
in-cyprusLocal
November 14, 2019

Doctors in Boston optimistic about little Antonis’ therapy

Angelica Azadyants
Local
November 14, 2019

Bank of Cyprus suspends increase of charges

Angelica Azadyants