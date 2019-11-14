Larnaca mayor demands demolition of cartridge plant

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras has filed a court demand requesting the demolition of the cartridge plant located on the border of the municipalities of Larnaca and Aradippou.

In addition, the mayor has sent a letter to the owner of the factory warning him that if the gunpowder isn’t removed immediately, it will be impossible to issue a certificate of final approval and informs him about the legal procedure.

The factory produces rifle and hunting cartridges and is within walking distance from residences. Last week the Aradipou residents staged a protest at the Rizoelia roundabout demanding the immediate relocation of the cartridge factory which is close to their homes.

The mayors of Larnaca and Aradippou work together to achieve relocation of the plant.

Source: Philnews