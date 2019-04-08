Larnaca: Man to answer manslaughter charges on May 8

A man arrested after the death of a 76 year old man in Larnaca on January 27, will enter a plea to charges of manslaughter, arson, robbery and burglary on May 8, the Cyprus News Agency said on Monday.
He said the 21 year old appeared before Larnaca Criminal Court today and was read out the charges, but his defence lawyer asked for time before he enters a plea.
The defendant will remain in custody at Nicosia Central Prison until the next hearing on May 8.
The body of victim George Mavrommatis was found in his bed after fire services responded to a house fire. A post-mortem and blood tests revealed that he had died before the fire.
Police investigators obtained testimony against the 21 year old in relation to mugging of 96 year old woman on the morning of January 27.
He was arrested and during questioning confessed to the robbery and said he had also broken into another house. But he was spotted by the victim, assaulted him and after he died, stole 50 euro and set the mattress on fire to cover his tracks.
