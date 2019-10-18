Menu
Larnaca: Man jailed for eight years for 995 grams of cocaine

October 18, 2019 at 4:17pm
Larnaca-Famagusta Criminal Court on Friday sentenced a man to eight years in jail after he pleaded guilty to possessing 995 grams of cocaine with intent to supply.

The ma, who owns a taxi office, was stopped by anti narcotics police in the Meneou area in August 2018 after they were tipped off that he was travelling from Limassol to Larnaca to pick up a large quantity of drugs. The drugs were found under the car seat.

The court said that even though he was just transporting the drugs, his role in the trafficking operation was important.

