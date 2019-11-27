Larnaca: Man in critical condition after attempted murder

A man has been hospitalised in critical condition after an attempt on his life in Larnaca at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday night, philenews reports.
It said that according to first reports the 37 year old came under gunfire from one or more assailants as he prepared to get out of his car outside his home in the Larnaca port area.
The area has been sealed off as police investigate.
The 37 year old man who is known to police was taken to Larnaca Hospital. He is reported to be in critical condition.
The Cyprus News Agency said that the man was in the car park of the apartment block where he lives. The assailant or assailants were hiding in a bush and opened fire as he stepped out of the car.
He was shot three times and fell to the ground.
Members of the public who were on the scene called police, the news agency added.
More later