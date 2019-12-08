Larnaca: Man hospitalised in serious condition after fall

A 47 year old man is in serious condition at Larnaca Hospital after falling three metres in an apparent attempt to enter his own apartment from the window.
The Cyprus News Agency said that at around 7.30 am on Saturday, Larnaca Hospital’s accident and emergency department were called to transfer the man — a European national permanent resident of Cyprus — who was seriously injured.
Police found that the 47 year old had tried to climb to the first floor of the apartment block where he lives in order to enter the apartment from the window but lost consciousness and fell.
He suffered multiple fractures and has been hospitalised. His condition is described as serious.