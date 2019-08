A 42 year old man was caught driving five times over the limit in Larnaca on Monday night.

Police stopped the man’s car on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road at around 11 pm because he was driving dangerously.

He underwent a breathalyser test with a reading of 114 mg, which is more than five times the legal limit of 22 mg.

The driver was taken by police to his house. His car was kept at the police station.