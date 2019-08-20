Larnaca looks to kick off projects with revamp of Pattichion Park

A revamp of Pattichion Park is the first of a number of new projects Larnaca Municipality hopes to implement with EU financing in the near future, the town’s mayor Andreas Vyras told the Cyprus News Agency.

The 10 projects were unveiled in February and the Pattichion Park projects has matured and tenders should be invited soon, he added.

“We expect this to happen in September and the project will be included in the proposals for financing in the EU’s new programming period. Plans provide for upgrading the park around the amphitheatre with the creation of a children’s play area, planting more trees, building a recreation kiosk, improving the pedestrian paths and installing gym equipment,” he said.

The other nine projects should soon be ready for implementation and applications will be made for EU funding, the mayor added.

One provides for restoration of the exterior of the Zouhouri complex and the Laiki Yitonia as part of a continuation of two other EU projects during which Kleanthis Kalogeras street was revamped and made accessible to the disabled and the internal courtyard and interior of the Zouhouri complex were renovated.

The second project is to make a number of streets accessible to the disabled such as Ermou, Zenonos Kiteos and Cosma Lyssioti and the third the restoration of the residence of the police chief which belongs to the state but was given to the municipality to be used for public events.

The fourth project would be to revamp the area near the district officer’s residence into a park so that together with the police chief’s house they can become green areas linked with the municipal gardens.

Also planned is a revamp of Athenon Avenue on the Phinikoudes coastal front and of Alki and Acropolis squares.

The municipality also wants work done near Chrysopolitissa which will be linked with ancient Kitium.

The mayor said the municipality wanted to create parks and other recreation areas at the refugee settlements.

Finally, it wants to link Larnaca salt lake with the fishing shelter and build a pedestrian bridge connecting the area near Petrakis Kyprianou park to the salt lake pedestrian paths.