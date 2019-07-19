Menu
Larnaca in €1.377 m deal to introduce LED street lighting

July 19, 2019 at 3:27pm
Larnaca Municipality has signed an agreement with the Electricity Authority of Cyprus to upgrade the town’s street lighting with energy saving LED lights that will slash electricity consumption by an estimate 67% and result in annual savings of some €500,000.

In an announcement Larnaca Municipality said that a total of 8300 lights will be replaced at a cost of  €1.377 m plus VAT. The contract also covers eight years maintenance.

Work is expected to start towards the end of December 2019 and be completed by the end of May 2020.

