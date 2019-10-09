Larnaca: Four arrests as police probe sham wedding

Three men and one woman are under arrest as Larnaca police investigate conspiracy to commit an offence and an attempt to carry out a sham wedding.

The Cyprus News Agency said that the officers from the immigration services spotted the three men, aged 41, 26 and 22 in a car with a 23 year old woman outside the town hall of a Larnaca district community.

The woman reportedly told police that she had come to Cyprus to marry one of the three men in return for payment.

All four were arrested and are expected to appear before Larnaca district court today to be remanded in custody.