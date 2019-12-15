Menu
Larnaca: Fire service called in to help stranded drivers

December 15, 2019 at 9:43am
The fire service was called in to help drivers stranded as a result of heavy rains in many parts of  Larnacat on Saturday.

The Cyprus News Agency said that on Saturday night, the fire service responded to seven calls to help cars immobilised in the flooded streets in the area of the Technical School,  Touz Hane, Kalo Chorio roundabout and Krashia.

During the day yesterday, with the town of Larnaca receiving particularly heavy rain,  the fire service responded to five calls to help drivers trapped in flooded streets in the Touz Hane and Technical School areas, the news agency added.

In the Famagusta area, the fire service was called in to pump water from a car repair workshop in Avgorou.

