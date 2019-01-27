Larnaca: Elderly man dies in fire (pics)

Menu
Larnaca: Elderly man dies in fire

January 27, 2019 at 2:41pm
76-year-old George Mavrommatis lost his life on Sunday morning when a fire broke out in his house in Larnaca.

According to the Police, the elderly man, who lived alone in a ground-floor house, was recovered dead by the firefighters who arriving on the scene at 7:10 in the morning.

The Fire Service was notified by Mavrommatis’ neighbors and responded with two firetrucks.

According to the Fire Service the 76-year-old tried to put out the fire, lost his balance and fell.

He was found dead in his bedroom.

