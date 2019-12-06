Larnaca: Drunk driver jailed for 10 days, licence suspended for three months

Larnaca district court on Friday sentenced a 52 year old man to 10 days in prison and suspended his driving licence for three months for drunk driving.

The man, who is a Larnaca resident, was spotted in the town centre by traffic police at around 4 pm on July 4 when he appeared to have difficulty to stop at a red light, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The car eventually slid to a stop and police officers who approached detected a strong smell of alcohol. The results of an initial breathaliser were 134 ml — six times the legal limit. The second test gave a slightly lower result of 115 ml.