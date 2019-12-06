Menu
Local

Larnaca: Drunk driver jailed for 10 days, licence suspended for three months

December 6, 2019 at 4:36pm
Edited by

Larnaca district court on Friday sentenced a 52 year old man to 10 days in prison and suspended his driving licence for three months for drunk driving.

The man, who is a Larnaca resident, was spotted in the town centre by traffic police at around 4 pm on July 4 when he appeared to have difficulty to stop at a red light, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The car eventually slid to a stop and police officers who approached detected a strong smell of alcohol. The results of an initial breathaliser were 134 ml — six times the legal limit. The second test gave a slightly lower result of 115 ml.

 

You May Also Like

Local
December 6, 2019

Intoxicated woman driver with two children in car causes accident

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
December 6, 2019

Matsakis: alleged gang rape of British teen did take place

Annie Charalambous
Local
December 6, 2019

CBM on 18 suspected hazardous areas completed

Bouli Hadjioannou