Larnaca: Drunk driver involved in road collision

September 8, 2019 at 10:09am
A 41-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on Sunday night, after the car he was driving in Archbishop Makarios Avenue, collided into the back of another car.

Because of the crash, the second car was collided with another vehicle that was in front.

The passengers of the second car, a 45-year-old man, his wife 43-year-old and their three kids 17-year-old and 19-year-old, were transferred via a private vehicle to the hospital, without facing any serious injuries.

Both drivers of the second and third car underwent an alco-test, with zero result.

The 41-year-old, also conducted an alco-test, testing with 99 mg of alcohol. The legal limit is 22 mg.

All the passengers were wearing a seat belt.

Larnaca police are investigating.

