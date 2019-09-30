Larnaca: Driver caught six times over the limit jailed for 45 days

Larnaca district court on Monday jailed a 50 year old man caught speeding and driving six times over the limit for 45 days.

It also stripped him of his driving licence for six months.

The man, who the Cyprus Agency said is a Romanian national, was arrested on Sunday.

Police said that officers from the Oroklini police station were on a routine patrol on Sunday afternoon when they spotted a car being driven recklessly on the Kophinou – Larnaca road.

Police switched on their sirens but the driver sped off, police in pursuit. He was cut off at the Kalo Chorio Larnaca roundabout.

An alco-test showed an initial indication of 180 mg rather than 22, and a final indication of 139 mg, which is more than six times the legal limit of 22 mg.

The driver was also booked for driving at 180 km in 100 km per hour limit zone.

