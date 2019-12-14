.Read more https://in-cyprus.com/christmas-parade-in-larnaca-santa-comes-to-town/", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/larnaca-christmas-parade-2019-road-closures/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Local

Updated: Larnaca Christmas parade 2019 postponed because of weather

December 14, 2019 at 10:19am
Edited by

Larnaca Municipality has  announced that its Christmas parade that was due take place in the city centre later today has now been postponed because of the weather.

It said the parade will now be held on Sunday, December 22.

The parade will run along Kennedy Square (Acropoleos), Ermou, Zinonos Kitieos, Zinonos Pieridi, Lord Byron and Gladstonos streets.


.Read more

Christmas Parade in Larnaca: Santa comes to town!

