Updated: Larnaca Christmas parade 2019 postponed because of weather

Larnaca Municipality has announced that its Christmas parade that was due take place in the city centre later today has now been postponed because of the weather.
It said the parade will now be held on Sunday, December 22.
The parade will run along Kennedy Square (Acropoleos), Ermou, Zinonos Kitieos, Zinonos Pieridi, Lord Byron and Gladstonos streets.
Ο Δήμος Λάρνακας ανακοινώνει ότι λόγω των καιρικών συνθηκών, η χριστουγεννιάτικη παρελαση με την κάθοδο του Άγιου Βασίλη που ήταν προγραμματισμένη για σήμερα,αναβάλλεται και θα πραγματοποιηθεί την ερχόμενη Κυριακή 22 Δεκεμβρίου 2019.
— DimosLarnakas (@DimosLarnakas) December 14, 2019
