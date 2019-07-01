Larnaca bus employees to stage indefinite strike from tomorrow

Larnaca will be without buses tomorrow after employees at Zenon bus company announced they will begin an indefinite strike in protest at the company’s continued failure to pay their salaries, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It quoted the trade unions as saying that the bus company has not yet paid employees’ salaries. The unions said that according to some reports, even if they are paid employees will receive only half their salaries.

The unions said that the company was failing to pay contributions to various funds such as the provident and health funds, even though it was deducting the money from employees’ pay. The last contributions were paid in February, the unions said.

Employees have shown considerable patience and understanding over the past years as regards the problems with the company’s fleet of buses. The company’s failure to pay the June salary was the last straw and employees had therefore decided to go on indefinite strike from tomorrow, the unions added.

