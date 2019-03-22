Larnaca bakery robbed at gunpoint

Armed robbers stole €500 from a bakery in Larnaca early on Friday morning, the Cyprus News Agency said.
It said that at around 3.50 am, three men wearing grey track suits and black hoodies and who had covered their faces, entered the bakery at Papanicolis street in Larnaca.
One of the robbers remained at the door, the other approached the woman employee and the third went to the till where he threatened the employee with a gun and grabbed €500.
The three then fled. It remains unclear whether the gun was real or a replica, the Cyprus News Agency added.
It said that the employee was in a state of shock and could not give police a detailed description of the perpetrators.
However, police have CCTV footage which they are examining.
This is the second robbery of a bakery in as many days. A Lakatamia bakery was robbed at knife point early on Thursday morning.
Read more