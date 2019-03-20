Menu
Larnaca: Another road accident involving biker

March 20, 2019 at 4:05pm
There has been another accident involving a motorcyclist in Larnaca, philenews reports.

It said the accident occurred at around 15.15 on Wednesday on Phaneromeni street.

First reports said the biker was injured after a collision with a car. Police and an ambulance are at the scene it added.

A 39 year old biker is in intensive care at Larnaca Hospital after he was injured in a collision with a car late on Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred only hours after a biker in Nicosia lost his life in a collision in Kokkinotrimithia.

39 year old biker in serious condition after Larnaca collision

 

 

 

