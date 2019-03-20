Larnaca: Another road accident involving biker

There has been another accident involving a motorcyclist in Larnaca, philenews reports.
It said the accident occurred at around 15.15 on Wednesday on Phaneromeni street.
First reports said the biker was injured after a collision with a car. Police and an ambulance are at the scene it added.
A 39 year old biker is in intensive care at Larnaca Hospital after he was injured in a collision with a car late on Tuesday evening.
The accident occurred only hours after a biker in Nicosia lost his life in a collision in Kokkinotrimithia.
