Larnaca: 66 year old man dies from injuries after a fall

A 66 year old man who sustained critical injuries on Thursday when he fell about two and half metres as he tried to descend from the terrace to the first floor balcony of his home has died.

The man had been taken to Larnaca Hospital with multiple fractures and head injuries and from there transferred to Nicosia Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Police said the man succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday morning.

Also early on Saturday, a 63 year old man injured in a labour accident on Thursday died of his injuries in the intensive care unit of Paphos Hospital.

