Larnaca: 47 year old jailed for 1 month, licence suspended for 4 months for traffic offences

A 47 year old man who pleaded guilty to a number of traffic offences including speeding and driving without a licence was jailed for one month by Larnaca district court on Thursday.

The court also suspended his driver’s licence for four months, imposed 27 points on his licence and fined him 3,150 euro.

The man was arrested on March 17 after a 25 minute police chase during which he jumped two red lights in his attempt to get away after police signalled him to stop on Nicos and Despinas Pattichi street in Larnaca. They finally caught up with him in Skarinou.

Larnaca traffic police chief Haris Hadjiyiasemi told the Cyprus News Agency that the driver had not only jumped two red lights but broke the speed limit — doing 160 km per hour in a 65 km speed limit zone and then 186 km per hour on the Larnaca-Limassol highway where the speed limit is 100 km.

Moreover, once he was stopped, the 47 year old Limassol resident was found to be driving with a suspended licence and without insurance.

He was arrested for reckless driving, speeding, failing to comply with a police officer’s signal, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended driving licence and appeared in court four days later where he pleaded guilty to all 12 charges and was remanded in custody.

He was sentenced today to a fine, four months suspension of his licence, 27 points on his licence and one month in jail, with immediate effect.

