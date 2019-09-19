Larnaca: 35 year old critical after losing control of car

A 35 year old man is in critical condition at Larnaca Hospital after he lost control of his car and crashed into a road sign, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said the accident occurred on Larnaca’s Grivas Dighenis avenue early on Thursday morning.

Under conditions which are being investigated the driver lost control of his car which followed a dangerous course colliding with small poles on the road before coming to a stop when it crashed into a road sign.

The fire service was called in to cut the driver loose from the car and he was rushed to Larnaca Hospital with head injuries where he underwent surgery.

His condition is described as extremely critical.