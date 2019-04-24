Larnaca: 21 year old man arrested for drug possession, driving offences

Larnaca’s anti narcotics officers have arrested a 21 year old man after discovering cannabis in his car and an apartment.
Police signalled to the driver to stop at 11.10 pm in the parking area of a Larnaca block of flats, but he sped off, crashing into a shop window and a police car.
After searching his car, police found 1 gram of cannabis, 120 fire crackers and €365. He was arrested for reckless driving and illegal possession of drugs and explosives.
Police then searched an uninhabited apartment, the keys of which were in the possession of the suspect, and found 408 grams of cannabis, 104 grams of cocaine and precision scales.
Police investigations continue