Larnaca: 15 year old boy dies at party

April 14, 2019 at 9:48pm
A small community in the Larnaca district is reeling after a 15 year old boy died in the early hours of Sunday morning while at a party at a friend’s house, philenews reports.

It said that the teen was with friends at a party when he went outside and vomited.

His friends called for help  and one of the fathers, who is a policeman rushed to his assistance. Despite his efforts, and those of paramedics who were called to the house, the boy, who is an only child, did not recover consciousness.

A post-mortem will be held on Monday.

