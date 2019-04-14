Larnaca: 15 year old boy dies at party

A small community in the Larnaca district is reeling after a 15 year old boy died in the early hours of Sunday morning while at a party at a friend’s house, philenews reports.
It said that the teen was with friends at a party when he went outside and vomited.
His friends called for help and one of the fathers, who is a policeman rushed to his assistance. Despite his efforts, and those of paramedics who were called to the house, the boy, who is an only child, did not recover consciousness.
A post-mortem will be held on Monday.