Larnaca: 15 year old boy ‘died of asphyxia’

A 15 year old boy who collapsed and died while at a party early on Sunday morning, died of asphyxia after choking on his own vomit, a post-mortem showed on Monday.

The youngster, from Troulloi, was a friend’s birthday present when he went outside, vomited and then collapsed. Friends called for help, but neither one of the fathers — who is a policeman — nor the paramedics who sped to the scene were able to revive him.

State pathologist Eleni Antoniou said the boy had died of asphyxia as a result of ingesting vomit. Toxicological tests will also be carried out.

Read more