Lara Bay is a magical, clean and very quite beach in Paphos district. It is only accessible to four wheel drive vehicles but it worth a visit.

Besides the clean waters of the sea you can also enjoy the white sand with the colored stones, the wild environment, the fantastic geology, the botanic and the fauna.

Lara Beach is a safe place for loggerhead and green turtles due to its white sand and protective horseshoe shape. Visit between May and August for a chance to see the turtles arriving on the beach to lay their eggs.

To help prevent these species from becoming extinct, a conservation station has been set up where ecologists are working tirelessly to boost population numbers. Far from the busier areas of Cyprus, the Conservation Station is a small cabin overlooking a beach of aluminium cages which have been put down to protect turtle eggs from predators.

There are no facilities or toilets at the beach.