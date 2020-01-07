Lanitis Bros renamed Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus

Lanitis Bros, the biggest non-alcohol beverage company in Cyprus, has been renamed Coca-Cola HBC Cyprus, effective from today. The company has been part of the Coca-Cola HBC Group since 2006.

Coca-Cola HBC is a leading bottler of The Coca-Cola Company, operating in 28 countries. It offers a diverse range of primarily non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is committed to promoting sustainable development, in order to generate value for its business and society. This includes offering products that meet the beverage needs of consumers, fostering an open and inclusive work environment, conducting its business in ways that protect and preserve the environment and contribute to the socio-economic development of the local communities.

Coca-Cola HBC is ranked among the top sustainability performers in ESG benchmarks such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, CDP, MSCI ESG and FTSE4Good, among others.