Coffee & Fun “LANITIO” is exactly what the name suggests: a coffee shop at the Lanitio stadium park and playground, with delicious drinks and snacks. It gives the opportunity to parents to enjoy their coffee in peace while their children are playing in the safe playground.

It can host birthday parties as well.

153, Arch. Makarios Ave. (37.47 mi)

Limassol 3030

Tel. 99 284323