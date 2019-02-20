Lageia is a very small village in the Larnaca District of Cyprus, 7 km west of Pano Lefkara. Kato Drys and Vavla are the other two villages of this historic area.

The traditional architecture and the small alleys impress the visitors who choose to take a walk in the village.

The wooded temple of Dormition of the Mother of God, built in the 18th century is the only one in Laranca dedicated to the Dormition of the Mother of God.

You will also love the scattered fountains found all over the village. The most impressive is the Palaia Vrisi fountain built in 1709.