Labour Ministry in safety campaign at hotels and restaurants

The Labour Inspection Unit will carry out a special campaign in hotels, restaurants and fast food establishments in May and June.
It said the campaign would focus on the main causes for industrial accidents and occupational illness in the specific sector.
The aim of the campaign is to inform all involved on the provisions of the relevant legislation and check compliance as regards a code to manage risks — including from sharp objects, a fall from a height, hot surfaces and food distribution on mopeds.
Information on the campaign is available on the department’s web page www.mlsi.gov.cy/dli which lists the basic risks and the protection and preventive measures on which this year’s campaign will focus.