Labour Ministry campaign against undeclared work

The Labour Ministry has launched a campaign against undeclared work with spot inspections in workplaces island wide.

“The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness among all those involved as to is to raise awareness as regards the consequences of undeclared work and non-compliance with the law,” it said.

The campaign will be carried out in the last fortnight of October.

Employers found to be employing people not registered with social insurance will be subject to an administrative fine of €500 times seven — unless the employer can prove that the violation was for less than seven months. If the violation is proven to be continuing for more than seven months then the €500 fine will be multiplied by the actual number of months.

The inspections will also check minimum wages and working hours.

The ministry said that complaints can be submitted on telephone number 77778577 (anonymous or with a name).

Further information is available on telephone 22806235 or by contacting [email protected]