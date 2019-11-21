Labour Ministry announces dates for December/Christmas benefits

The Labour Ministry said on Thursday that arrangements have been made to ensure pensions and benefits are paid before Christmas.

More specifically:

Α. Benefits which are paid by bank transfer

• Minimum Guaranteed Income including the Christmas bonus on 12/12/2019.

• Monthly benefits paid by the Unit for the Social Integration of People with Disabilities on 13/12/2019.

• Monthly special pensions and allowances for those who benefit from the special fund including the Christmas Bonus on 12/12/2019.

• Child allowance and the allowance for single parent families on 12/12/2019.

• Allowance for World War ll veterans and widows of WW2 veterans on 12/12/2019.

• Allowance for low income pensioners on 13/12/2019.

• Christmas bonus for those part of the scheme for low income pensioners on 16/12/2019.

• Christmas bonus for beneficiaries of the honorary allowance for mothers on 17/12/2019.

Β. Social benefits for which cheques are issued:

• Public allowance and Christmas gift cheques will be sent to beneficiaries on 11/12/2019 and with a date of payment of 13/12/2019.

• Public allowance and Christmas gift cheques for all those who receive special public benefits will be sent on 4/12/2019 and 6/12/2019, and with a date of payment of 12/2019 and 12/12/2019 respectively.

• Cheques for the enclaved including the monthly allowance and the Christmas bonus will be handed to beneficiaries through the UN on 16/12/2019. Allowances to Maronite enclaved will be transferred to their accounts on 13/12/2019.

• Cheques for those under international protection will be sent to beneficiaries on 12/12/2019 and 13/12/2019 and with a date of payment of 16/12/2019.

C. Finally payment of social insurance pensions, the social pension and the special increase on the pension (honorary allowance) for December and the 13th pension will be paid on 13/12/2019.