Labour Ministry announces dates for December/Christmas benefits

November 21, 2019 at 3:44pm
The Labour Ministry said on Thursday that arrangements have been made to ensure pensions and benefits are paid before Christmas.

More specifically:

Α.        Benefits which are paid by bank transfer

•           Minimum Guaranteed Income including the Christmas bonus on 12/12/2019.

•          Monthly benefits paid by the Unit for the Social Integration of People with Disabilities on 13/12/2019.

•           Monthly special pensions and allowances for those who benefit from the special fund including the Christmas Bonus on 12/12/2019.

•           Child allowance and the allowance for single parent families on 12/12/2019.

•           Allowance for World War ll veterans and widows of WW2 veterans on 12/12/2019.

•           Allowance for low income pensioners on 13/12/2019.

•           Christmas bonus for those part of the scheme for low income pensioners on 16/12/2019.

•          Christmas bonus for beneficiaries of the honorary allowance for mothers on 17/12/2019.

Β.        Social benefits for which cheques are issued:

•           Public allowance and Christmas gift cheques will be sent to beneficiaries on 11/12/2019 and  with a date of payment of 13/12/2019.

•           Public allowance and Christmas gift cheques for all those who receive special public benefits will be sent on 4/12/2019 and 6/12/2019,  and with a date of payment of 12/2019 and 12/12/2019 respectively.

•          Cheques for the enclaved including the monthly allowance and the Christmas bonus will be handed to beneficiaries through the UN on  16/12/2019. Allowances to Maronite enclaved will be transferred to their accounts on 13/12/2019.

•           Cheques for those under international protection will be sent to beneficiaries on 12/12/2019 and 13/12/2019 and with a date of payment of 16/12/2019.

C.        Finally payment of social insurance pensions, the social pension and the special increase on the pension (honorary allowance) for December and the 13th pension will be paid on 13/12/2019.

