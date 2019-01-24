Menu
Local

Labour Minister: Additional allowance for low income pensioners

January 24, 2019 at 12:53pm
Edited by

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou on Thursday announced an increase to an additional allowance given to low income pensioners that was approved by cabinet yesterday.

The increase — of between €20 to €50 a month depending on recipients’ annual income, will be given to some 38,000 low income pensioners registered with a special scheme and the minimum guarantee income programme. In cases of married couples, the extra money will be given to each one separately.

The annual cost of the measure is €19.6 m.

Emilianidou and Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou also announced cabinet’s decision to establish a “Women’s Home’ for women who are victims of abuse —  along the lines of that recently announced home for children.

 

You May Also Like

Local
January 24, 2019

First private power station in the works

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 24, 2019

Driver jailed for 20 days for speeding

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local
January 24, 2019

Man arrested on suspicion of scamming 77 year old man out of €3,300

Stelios Marathovouniotis