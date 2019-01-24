Labour Minister: Additional allowance for low income pensioners

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou on Thursday announced an increase to an additional allowance given to low income pensioners that was approved by cabinet yesterday.
The increase — of between €20 to €50 a month depending on recipients’ annual income, will be given to some 38,000 low income pensioners registered with a special scheme and the minimum guarantee income programme. In cases of married couples, the extra money will be given to each one separately.
The annual cost of the measure is €19.6 m.
Emilianidou and Justice Minister Ionas Nicolaou also announced cabinet’s decision to establish a “Women’s Home’ for women who are victims of abuse — along the lines of that recently announced home for children.