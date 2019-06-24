Labour Department warns of high temperatures and humidity

The Labour Inspection Department on Monday issued a warning to employers and the self-employed that high temperatures and humidity may lead to a very serious heat wave today and/or in the next few days in the interior and on the coast.

It said these conditions put workers at risk of heat stroke and/or endanger their health.

The department reminded employers and the self-employed that they must take all necessary measures to protect workers from occupational heat load in line with regulations, not excluding a change in duties, rest or even interruption of work.

Earlier on Monday, the met office issued a yellow alert for the hours between 1 pm to 5 pm saying that inland maximum temperature of around 40 C is expected.

And it added: “Be aware: Some health risks amongst vulnerable people e.g. the elderly and very young are possible.”

