La Maison Fleurie: Parisian chique in Limassol

La Maison Fleurie was established in 1986 with a great passion for French authentic cuisine by Eleni and Christos Ioannou who after their ten-year stay in the City of Light returned to Cyprus and opened this amazing French restaurant in Limassol, using knowledge and inspiration they acquired in the kitchens of Parisian restaurants. Eleni still leads the team to ensure that the best ingredients coming directly from France – foie gras, mushrooms, oysters, meat, duck, seafood, and much more – are cooked and served in a proper way.
The interior design is based on a luxurious classic style with the touch of romanticism. During summer months, the restaurant offers its guests relaxing evenings in a great garden.
La Maison Fleurie has been distinguished in various gastronomy exhibitions worldwide and in the most well-known Travel Guides as Conde Nast Traveller. DK Travel had valued the restaurant as the 1st International Restaurant and probably the best restaurant on the island.
It was not accidentally that the restaurant was acclaimed at the Toques D’Or awards ceremony which took place in Limassol’s Four Seasons hotel last month.
La Maison Fleurie is the one and the only restaurant in Cyprus honoured in 2009 & 2008 with the prestigious “Five Star Diamond Award” by the “American Academy of Hospitality Sciences”.
Every Tuesday & Friday the restaurant receives Fresh Tsarskaya Oysters (Gold Medal 2009, 2006 & 2005) & Seafood, Great Specialties on Duck, Goose Foie Gras, Wild Boar, hare, quail, grouse and deer coming directly from France.
Christakis Kranou 18, Limassol
Tel: 25 320680
Monday – Saturday 12:30 – 22:00
Sunday 18:00 – 22:00