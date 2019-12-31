La Belle Époque: new versatile French time-travel comedy

Victor, a disillusioned sexagenarian, sees his life turned upside down on the day when Antoine, a brilliant entrepreneur, offers him a new kind of attraction: mixing theatrical artifices and historical reconstruction, this company offers his clients a chance to dive back into the era of their choice. Victor then chose to relive the most memorable week of his life: the one where, 40 years earlier, he met the great love.
Cast:
Daniel Auteuil (Victor)
Guillaume Canet (Antoine)
Doria Tillier (Margot)
Fanny Ardant (Marianne)
Director: Nicolas Bedos
Writer: Virginie Le Pionnier, Rémi Daru
Runtime: 110 min
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Language: French
Production Year: 2019
When
Every day from Thursday, January 9 until Wednesday, January 22 at 8.30 pm
Where
Cost
€8/€6
Contacts