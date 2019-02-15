At L’ Atelier bistro located in an old manor house (former Casa Vieja), you’ll find a new spot to perch for quality French food and wine. The French chef on board with a strong experience at Michelin Star restaurants, designed a range of noteworthy dishes based on the finest ingredients in the style of a Bistro-Gastro, a mix of typical Parisian brasserie dishes with a twist of modern French gastronomic restaurant techniques. From the mains try the Marrow beef bone, lamb shoulder, black sea bream, smoked trout with savoury vegetables, the braised beef cheeks with buttered sauté carrots and the roasted piglet. For dessert don’t miss the parmesan crème brulée with tomato and basil and the creamy Paris-Brest. The menu is updated every four months to guarantee that only fresh seasonal ingredients are used. Note that all wines served are sourced from the finest selection of small French wineries and vineyards. Caters for parties, weddings and christenings.

Open Tuesday to Sunday from 7 until late. Also open for lunch on Sundays 11:00 – 15:00.

3 Archangelou Michail Street, Old Nicosia, 1011, 22262369