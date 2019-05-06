Kypros Michaelides to be appointed as new police chief

Deputy chief Kypros Michaelides will be the new chief of police, philenews reported on Monday.
He will officially assume his duties on Tuesday in a small ceremony in the presidential palace.
Michaelides was born in Paphos in 1957 and entered the police force in 1977.
He holds a postgraduate degree in ‘Police Management’ from Middlesex University of London through a work based learning study method.
In 1990, he successfully completed a two year Turkish language course at the Cyprus Police Academy while serving with the Central Intelligence Service.
He has been serving as deputy chief since 2016.
Former chief of police Zacharias Chrysostomou was dismissed by the President over police’s failure to investigate properly the disappearances of migrant women, who were later found murdered, in what is believed to be Cyprus’ first serial killings case.
