KYPRIA” International Festival, right from its inception in 1993, aimed at presenting Cypriots and visitors alike with a variety of cultural events of the highest possible standard. Having been launched in a period characterised by an almost complete lack of important cultural events, it became the catalyst for the creation of an unprecedented cultural movement which gives audiences a plethora of choices. The Cultural Services of the Ministry of Education and Culture have always been searching for new approaches aiming at the further improvement and upgrade of the Festival with regards to both its conception and further course and also the character of the events hosted in the Festival´s programme.

Throughout its 25-year history, the Festival has always aimed at presenting Cypriot as well as foreign artists and ensembles of international acclaim, and putting on display high quality productions in various fields of the performing arts. The selection of each year´s participations also aspire to provide an opportunity for the representation and participation, to the greatest possible extent, of Cypriot artists and groups without, of course, detracting from the international character of the Festival.

During the past two decades, “KYPRIA” has hosted an array of distinguished artists and ensembles from the fields of Dance, Theatre, Music, Visual Arts and the Cinema. In the field of Dance, the Festival has hosted, amongst others, the Rhine Ballet, the National Ballet of Cuba, Omada Edafous by Demetris Papaioannou and the Batsheva Dance Company.

Theatre performances by prominent directors featuring distinguished actors and theatre groups of worldwide acclaim have been in the forefront of the Festival, some of the most celebrated being the National Theatre of Greece, the Greek Art Theatre of KarolosKoun and Spyros Evangelatos Amphitheatre. Moreover, one of the Festival´s most recent highlights has been John Malkovich´s outstanding performance in the “Infernal Comedy: Confessions of a Serial Killer” presented at “KYPRIA” 2011.

The “KYPRIA” Festival has also hosted a number of celebrated music ensembles of worldwide renown such as the English National Symphony Orchestra, the Madrigalisti di Venezia, the European Union Baroque Orchestra, the Salzburg Philarmonic Chamber Orchestra, as well as, the Mikis Theodorakis Popular Orchestra, the State Orchestra of Greek Music conducted by Dionysis Savvopoulos and the Orchestra of the Academy of St Martin in the Field.

Between 1 September and 10 October, the festival program includes 14 productions by Cypriot and international artists!

Full Program:

http://kypria.org.cy/en/events/2019-09/

Tickets: www.ticketour.com.cy

Tel. 77777040