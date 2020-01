Police in Kouklia and Paphos CID are investigating a burglary after a house was broken into in the Ha Potami area, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said a woman had filed a complaint that her house was broken into when she was away between 16.30 and 19.30 on Friday.

The burglars found the safe which was in a wardrobe, forced it open and stole €10,000 in 100 and 50 euro bank notes.