This site has to be considered as part of the Troodos ophiolite, a 90 million year old fragment of extremely well-preserved oceanic crust. Some 600 m below Malounda Bridge. This sites provides an excellent example of how seafloor spreading takes place with dyke swarms showing dyke-indyke intrusion between lava screens.
Rural & Nature
Klirou Bridge (UNESCO Monument)
Edited by Praxia Aresti
